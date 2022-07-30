Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures continue for Central Florida; here is what you need to know

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: Unseasonably dry air remains overhead this weekend. That means more relatively low rain chances and plenty of sunshine. Area highs hit near 96 inland, closer to 90 along the coast. Heat index temps head for the 102-105 degree range during the afternoon temperature peak. Be sure to wear that sunblock and drink plenty of fluids!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. A rogue afternoon storm is possible both days this weekend, but dry and hot weather is more likely. It will be a good day to cool off at the water park. Park visitors should hydrate and apply a good-quality sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Some excellent beach weather this weekend with abundant sunshine and low rain chances. Sunscreen will be a must! Rain chances are at ZERO! Surf remains in the 1-2' range as Southeast swell pushes in from the Central Atlantic. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range, especially late morning and again in the early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Though we remain on the drier side of things this weekend, that will soon change. Tropical moisture should return next week and bring a rise in storm chances. In the tropics....still silent with tropical storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.