Orlando Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, lightning storms with flooding possible Saturday

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Rain: 80% chance PM Storms

Main weather concerns: Another busy afternoon with very heavy rain and storms. Stronger storms could produce damaging winds and cause flooding in localized areas.

Best coverage of storms will be in the mid to late afternoon hours as storms move from west to east today coming from the Gulf. Rain coverage will peak at 70-80% today.

Main risks will be frequent lightning, flooding, and damaging winds. Flood watches are in effect for Dixie, Levy and Citrus counties until Saturday night.

BEACHES

Shower and storm chances will increase across the coastal counties today. Storms will begin developing by mid-afternoon, but the best chance will come late in the day when the sea breeze collision occurs along the coast. Beach visitors and residents alike should be on the look out for lightning strikes and areas of heavy rain.

Rip current risk is also on the rise at HIGH levels today. Ocean swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase a bit today, filling in and growing in size through the weekend.

Surf is in the 3-5' range today as a mix of swell slides into the local coastal waters from Earl.

THEME PARKS

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. The best chance for rain is between 3pm-7pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Heavy rain and lightning will become the marquee threats each afternoon through Sunday. Most of the rain will develop on the PM side of the day but, with such heavy tropical moisture at play, don't rule out rain drops before the PM hours! Rain chances remain elevated through next Wednesday.

TROPICS

Hurricane Earl continues in the North Atlantic and will keep swells highs along the East Coast this weekend. A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week. No threat to Florida right now.

Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, which is today, September 10. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

