Orlando Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, lightning storms likely Sunday

Today's high: 91 degrees

Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Rain: 80% chance PM Storms

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS

Ample tropical moisture will lead to more afternoon storms again today. Scattered storms will be possible early in the afternoon along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening.

Concerns are like previous days – heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The best coverage will be along and west of I-95.

BEACHES

There will be a 60% chance for afternoon showers/storms at the beaches primarily by mid-afternoon. There is a moderate risk for rip currents. Surf at 1-2 feet, around knee-high. Lightning will be a possible danger should storms drift back towards the coast in the late afternoon and early evening. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

THEME PARKS

Hot and humid conditions with numerous afternoon storms. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks inside the A/C. Plan for rain delays on fireworks and outdoor activities. The best chance for rain is between 3 p.m. and 8 p,m. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Rain chances remain high into next week. Localized flooding is possible. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is currently watching FOUR tropical waves. Three of the disturbances are given a small chance of development over the next 5 days, but one in the middle of the Atlantic has been given a 70% chance and could become a tropical depression within the next week.

No threat to Florida at the moment, but the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to watch long-range models. Remember to stay alert as we approach the peak of the hurricane season on September 10th. Track the tropics in real-time on the FOX 35 Storm Team App.