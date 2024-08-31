Orlando weather: Hot, humid, with possible afternoon thunderstorms

As we kick off Labor Day Weekend, our Saturday forecast should seasonable temperatures with the chance of a few showers and storms by midday. Highs today will climb into the low 90s for inland areas of Central Florida and closer to the upper 80s along the coast.

While scattered showers and storms are possible today, we can still expect lots of dry time and breaks in between today's downpours. Those who see the rain can still expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Labor Day Forecast in Florida

Better chances of rain will set up as we head throughout the rest of this weekend. Plan for around a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be slightly hotter, still be a degree or two either side of our average high of 91-degrees.