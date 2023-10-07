Orlando weather: First fall front works its way through Central Florida

Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 66 degrees



Main weather concerns:

A familiar warm day to start the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Into this afternoon, our first fall front will begin working its way through Central Florida. This could lead to a few showers inland from Leesburg and through Orlando. Most likely stay dry. Behind the front, drier and cooler air will work its way into our area tonight. This will bring some of the coolest temperatures we have seen this season with lows ranging from the upper 50s over North-Central FL to upper 60s. Enjoy it!



BEACHES:

It will be a nice day at the beaches. Mixed skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10 mph. We can't rule out an isolated shower by mid-afternoon. Rip current risk is in the moderate range, always swim near an open lifeguard stand. Surf zone will feature breaking waves around 3'.



THEME PARKS:

A humid day at the parks with highs climbing to near 90. An isolated shower or two will be possible in the afternoon, mostly after 2 pm. Otherwise, expected partly cloudy skies. Keep cool!



OUTLOOK:

Highs will dip to the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday behind the cold front, with lows in the 60s and much less humidity and mostly dry skies. It looks like fall-like weather is finally upon us, but only for a short time. Late next week, the FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the chance for a surge of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for details.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Philippe is no longer a tropical system in the western Atlantic. The next tropical wave we are monitoring is off the west coast of Africa. It has a 70% of developing over the next 7 days and could become a depression by early next week. Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.