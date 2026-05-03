Orlando weather: Drier, cooler Sunday wraps up the weekend

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The weekend is ending on a drier and more pleasant note. A bit of fog has developed this AM thanks to the rain, and the wind lightening up north of the metro. Once that lifts, it'll be a brighter day as a whole. A couple of showers are still possible Sunday, mainly south of Orlando.

This is thanks to the front still in the vicinity, just to our south. It'll be much cooler and less humid behind this system with temps only topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds diminish from NW to SE with our northern communities seeing a bit more sun compared to our southern neighborhoods. Clearing continues Sunday night with lows dipping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The workweek kicks off on a pleasant and comfy note with temperatures still a touch below normal. We'll see just a few clouds as high pressure continues to build in. Afternoon readings look to stay in the lower 80s, combined with the still lower humidity. Overnight, it'll be starry with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

The cooler air doesn't stick around long as our next ridge of high pressure takes over. This means more heat and mainly dry conditions as we approach mid to late week. Highs on Tuesday jump back into the middle to upper 80s with the 90s on the docket by Wednesday.

The heat holds with temps parked in the lower to middle 90s Thursday and Friday ahead of yet another cold front. This should knock back our temps a touch, but at least at the moment, it doesn't look to bring a great chance of rain.

A few late-day showers and storms look to develop on Friday with chances holding into the weekend. This as the front looks to slowly sag through the Sunshine State. Isolated showers and storms are on the docket this Saturday with temps just a touch cooler, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.