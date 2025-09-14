Orlando weather: Comfortable Sunday ahead with low rain chances

The Brief Rain chances stay parked around 30% Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Isolated showers and rumbles are on the table on Monday afternoon, but chances stay limited, near 20%.



Today looks to be just as nice as our Saturday with dew points trying to come down a little further. Get out and enjoy the "comfiness" while we have it.

The wind continues to pump in from the NNE and with that, we'll still have that upper-level disturbance offshore keeping things a bit unsettled.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

With that NE onshore flow, these will drift inland and work across Central Florida from NE to SW. Rain chances stay parked around 30% Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

High pressure to our north is continuing to filter drier air into the Southeast, which will keep our rain chances low.

Isolated showers and rumbles are on the table on Monday afternoon, but chances stay limited, near 20%.

Highs stay seasonable, but dew points look to drop a touch further, making it feel that much better. Any shower or storm should fade away Monday night.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

Spotty showers and storms are on the docket once again Tuesday with chances only around 20%. That changes late this week as we get into more of a direct onshore wind.

Expect more coverage of showers and storms Thursday and Friday with chances jumping back up to 40–50%.

Days won't be washouts, but they'll be more typical of the rainy season with afternoon showers and storms, thanks to the sea breeze.

We'll also feel a return to the more tropical feels as highs stay right around average for this time of year.

Tracking the tropics

There's a 70% chance of development for a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic. This disturbance as it moves over the warmth in the Main Development Region should be able to organize it into a depression later this week.

The potential track continues to show minimal shear in the vicinity of the wave as well as less dust. That should allow this area of low pressure to develop as it works to the WNW.

Right now, this doesn't look to have any impact on Florida, but it's still early, and we'll continue to watch.