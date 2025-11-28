Orlando weather: Cold, windy Black Friday, expected rain next week

The Brief Early morning shoppers can expect cool temperatures and 20 miles per hour wind gusts. A freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m. for Alachua County. Next week, Central Florida will warm up into the low 80s.



Cold and windy. That's what residents can expect when they walk outside for Black Friday.

As major retailers unveiled their Black Friday deals today – slashing prices – on Friday morning, the day started off with a cool 47 degrees. It's a stark contrast to temperatures in the mid-80s days ago.

Salamanca, New York is covered in snow on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at 6 a.m.

Clear skies, freeze warning

A freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m. for Alachua County. Further north into South Georgia, the freeze warning continues.

Central Florida is not the only area to experience a chill this Black Friday.

Cities like South Haven, Mich. experienced lake effect snow – covering the city in white. This could impact travelers going to and from the area.

Two snow storms are developing in the Midwest – impacting areas from Chicago to Omaha. This could mean 15 inches of snow by Saturday.

Winter storm warnings are currently in effect – in anticipation of the coming snow storm – in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

International Drive in Orlando on Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at 6 a.m.

Current temperatures

Just before 5:30 a.m., temperatures in Central Florida were in the high 40s.

- 49 degrees, wind gust of 26 miles per hour in Orlando

- 55 degrees, wind gust of 28 miles per hour in Cocoa Beach

- 46 degrees, wind gust of 21 miles per hour in Clermont

- 49 degrees, wind gust of 25 miles per hour in Sanford

- 44 degrees, wind gust of 29 miles per hour in Palm Coast

- 38 degrees in Gainesville, wind gust of 16 miles per hour

Incoming rain

A cold front will be producing rain in southern areas – reaching Central Florida by Tuesday.

Orlando forecast

Saturday, Nov. 29 - 73 degrees

Sunday, Nov. 30 - 80 degrees

Monday, Dec. 1 - 79 degrees

Tuesday, Dec. 2 - 80 degrees

Wednesday, Dec. 3 - 74 degrees

Thursday, Dec. 4 - 75 degrees