Orlando weather: Chilly Thanksgiving morning makes way for cool, dry holiday across Central Florida

Today's high: 70 degrees | Tonight's low: 57 degrees

TODAY:

Happy Thanksgiving! Looks like some nice holiday weather for the entire region this Thursday!

After a chilly start, expect much cooler and drier weather throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s in our northern viewing area, closer to 70 to the south.

Skies stay dry with partly cloudy conditions taking shape. Breezes will blow in from the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, low pressure in the Gulf will begin sending in thickening clouds late, lows overnight settle in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers could develop overnight but, the majority of rain chances opportunities will slide over into Friday.

BEACHES:

Expect a cloudy Thanksgiving Day at all Central Florida beaches.

High temps will hit the upper 60s to right around 70 at its peak today. Skies are dry all day. Winds will blow in from the north with surf in the 1-3' range as a mixed swell courses into the surf zone. Low tide will occur around 11 a.m., high tide around 5:30 p.m.

THEME PARKS:

Cool and cloudy at the attractions today. Highs park-side head for the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees this afternoon. Stays dry all day. Overall, a nice day to enjoy the theme parks!

OUTLOOK:

Heading into Friday, low pressure will be lurking in the Gulf of Mexico. While this feature will remain weak, clouds and showers will be funneling into Florida during the day on Friday.

Rain chances looks relatively low and in the 30-40% range at max.

Most of the rain looks to arrive later in the day Friday, possibly carrying over into Saturday for the first half of the day. Thunderstorms are not expected during this time.

Temperatures remain in the low 70s for the first part of the weekend, mid-70s by Sunday with mostly sunny weather then.

Looking deeper into the forecast details for Central Florida: A strong cold front could be in the cards around next Wednesday. Still many days out but, longer term forecast guidance is indicating a big drop in temps during this time. Possible lows in the 40s to around 50 with cool highs in the 60s, stay tuned!

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the tropics as we close in on the final days of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

We're watching an area located over the distant central Atlantic that has a 40% chance of development as it ultimately moves east. A depression or quick storm could develop but, this feature stays far from land and should be rather short-lived. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.