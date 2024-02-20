Orlando weather: Central Florida embraces cool, clear skies for week ahead

It'll be a beautiful Tuesday across Central Florida after a chilly start. The warm sunshine will quickly burn-off the chill of the morning, leading to a cooler-than-normal but still delightful afternoon.

Low humidity, a light breeze and deep, blue skies will represent a total contrast compared to the rainy weekend that just passed.

Now that the Daytona 500 is over, we race toward the weekend where a weak cold front will slip through the region Friday with a few showers. Other than that, it's a reinforcing shot of cooler-than-typical air in an otherwise delightful weather setup for outdoor activities.

Our average high is 76° – what's considered typical this time of year – but we won't likely reach those levels for the better part of the next 10 days.

It won't be frigid and there's no risk in Orlando for a freeze at night, but it will feel more like January in our region than mid-February.

In the long-range outlook, we'll likely see temps reaching above-normal levels with highs near 80° by the end of the month.