Orlando weather: Central Florida embraces cool, clear skies for week ahead

By
Published 
Updated 6:00AM
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: February 20, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner breaks down what Central Florida can expect in the forecast for the rest of the week. Is it clear skies ahead or will you eventually need to whip that umbrella out again? Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It'll be a beautiful Tuesday across Central Florida after a chilly start. The warm sunshine will quickly burn-off the chill of the morning, leading to a cooler-than-normal but still delightful afternoon. 

Low humidity, a light breeze and deep, blue skies will represent a total contrast compared to the rainy weekend that just passed. 

Now that the Daytona 500 is over, we race toward the weekend where a weak cold front will slip through the region Friday with a few showers. Other than that, it's a reinforcing shot of cooler-than-typical air in an otherwise delightful weather setup for outdoor activities. 

Our average high is 76° – what's considered typical this time of year – but we won't likely reach those levels for the better part of the next 10 days. 

It won't be frigid and there's no risk in Orlando for a freeze at night, but it will feel more like January in our region than mid-February. 

In the long-range outlook, we'll likely see temps reaching above-normal levels with highs near 80° by the end of the month.