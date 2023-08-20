Orlando weather: Breezy Sunday with increased rain chances

Today's high: 90 degrees



Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

As a weak tropical wave passes to our south, extra moisture in the air will increase our rain chances today. Rain chances may arrive earlier as showers move onshore by late morning and continue pushing inland into the afternoon. A few storms will be possible. Coverage looks to peak by early afternoon before exiting to the west. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding in areas that see prolonged rain chances. Winds could be breezy at times today, especially along the coast. Highs will warm to the low 90s in most areas.



BEACHES:

Rain chances will continue along the coast this morning and decrease into the afternoon. Expect a breezy onshore wind that will lead to rough surf and a moderate rip current risk. Highs will warm to near 90.



THEME PARKS:

Scattered showers and storms appear likely by late morning and through the early afternoon. Drier conditions are expected heading towards dinner time. We'll see partly cloudy skies otherwise with a high near 91.



OUTLOOK:

The tropical wave will continue moving west into the Gulf. In its wake, drier air moves in from the north that will keep rain chances low through the first half of next week. Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances appear low even through late week with only isolated afternoon storm chances at best. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking multiple disturbances in the tropics. Tropical Depression Six formed in the Central Atlantic this weekend, but is expected to be short-lived. Another tropical wave could become a tropical depression by the end of Sunday in the Eastern Atlantic, but it also will not last long. In the Eastern Caribbean, a tropical wave is likely to develop into a depression early this week before turning north and heading towards Hispaniola. This system could become our next tropical storm (Emily) after it exits the island. It is unlikely to threaten the US. Closer to home, the tropical wave that will be in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression before making landfall in southern Texas early this week. Despite the abundance of activity, no system is expected to threaten Central Florida. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always! Download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP @www.fox35orlando.com/apps