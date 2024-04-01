Orlando weather: April kicks off with sunny day, but cold front and storms possible later this week

Today

We begin the month of April on a warm note across Central Florida. Temperatures as you're stepping out the door will be in the 60s, with afternoon temperatures warming up quickly.

Plan for highs in the low and mid 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Looking ahead

Our warming trend continues tomorrow, as the warmest temperatures of the week so far take hold. Tuesday's highs will come just shy of the 90-degree mark, with most of Central Florida seeing highs in the upper 80s.

A powerful cold front arrives Wednesday, which will bring some big changes to the region with it.

Showers and storms are likely Wednesday, but it won't be a complete washout of a day. However, when these showers and storms move through, a few strong storms will be possible.

The main impacts with these would be gusty winds and isolated pockets of small. Even outside of any thunderstorm activity, winds will be quite gusty with peak speeds as high as 30-40 mph.

Beyond Wednesday, much cooler temperatures will round out the work week. High temperatures will only make it into the low and mid 70s.