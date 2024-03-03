Orlando weather: All day rain potential for Central Florida

TODAY'S HIGH: 81°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 64°



TODAY: An unusually active day in early March today with rain potential all day. Scattered showers and storms will continue in the morning, but should remain below severe limits. After a brief break from rain chances late morning, another round of rain will develop this afternoon. Today will be an Impact Day as there is some severe potential with storms this afternoon with large hail the most likely risk along with frequent lightning and strong wind gusts. The main window for severe weather will be 12 pm to 7 pm for our area. Rain should taper off this evening from north to south.

Humid air will allow highs to reach 80 today for many areas despite mostly cloudy skies.



CREW 8 LAUNCH FORECAST: Another attempt at the launch this evening (10:53 pm) with hopes for a more promising forecast. Rain should be over around the Cape, but clouds could linger. Overall, a 75% of a go for weather.



BEACH FORECAST: Not exactly the best day at the beach with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. A moderate risk of a rip current continues with highs in the mid 70s.



THEME PARK FORECAST: Like a typical summer day, afternoon storms are going to be the concern today at the parks. Best window for storms will be 3-7 pm. Rain could be heavy at times with hail and lightning possible so head indoors ASAP if you see skies darken and/or hear thunder. It will be a humid day otherwise with a high near 80.



LONG TERM: Our forecast keeps active through the first half of this week. Lower rain chances expected Monday, but afternoon storms will become more likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Highest chance of rain will be Wednesday with some strong storms possible again. It will also remain humid and warm all week with highs in the low 80s. By next weekend, we could even see mid 80s on the map ahead of our next cold front.