Orlando weather: Afternoon storm chances increase starting Monday

Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 73 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Another fair day is on tap in Central Florida with plenty of sunshine and rain unlikely. This is expected to change beginning Monday with the return of tropical moisture and afternoon storm chances. Highs will warm to the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland and partly cloudy skies.



BEACHES:

Improved conditions along the Atlantic coast with Ophelia now no longer. Surf is down to 2-3 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Most should remain dry today, but we can not rule out a coastal shower from Cocoa Beach and to the south. Highs warm into the mid 80s.



THEME PARKS:

A great day to head to the parks with plenty of sunshine and no rain expected. Humidity will be a touch higher today with a high near 90 under mixed skies in the afternoon.



OUTLOOK:

Tropical moisture will rise to begin the week which will lead to the return of daily storm chances. Scattered to even numerous afternoon storms will be likely all week long. Typical hazards like torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms. Many areas could see 1-2" by the end of the work week. Highs will start in the upper 80s Monday, then lower some into the mid 80s due to rain and clouds. Drier weather should return by next weekend.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Ophelia has fallen apart over the Mid-Atlantic after making landfall as a tropical storm early Saturday in North Carolina. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Philippe developed Saturday in the Central Atlantic. This storm is likely to move westward this week before turning north and remaining out at sea. Behind Philippe, another tropical wave is being monitored with a 20% of development over the next 7 days. Currently, no concern in the tropics but we will continue to monitor as we near October. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates!