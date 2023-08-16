NHC ups development chances for 2 storms brewing in Atlantic, now tracking a possible 3rd

The National Hurricane Center has upped the chances for development for two storms brewing in the Atlantic and is now tracking a potential third system.

System near Cape Verde Islands could get stronger

The first disturbance is an elongated trough of low pressure located about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, according to the NHC's latest update on Wednesday. The system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to gradually develop over the next several days as it moves toward the west or west-northwest at about 10 mph.

There's a low chance (30%) this system develops over the next two days and a medium chance (50%) it develops in the next week.

Tropical wave near Africa could become tropical depression

The NHC is also tracking a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa that's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

It's expected to move toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

An area of low pressure is expected to form as early as Thursday near the Cape Verde Islands. A tropical depression could form over the weekend, but environmental conditions will become unfavorable early next week.

This system has a 20% chance of forming in the next two days and a 40% chance of developing in the next week.

NHC tracking another potential system off the coast of Texas

On Wednesday, the NHC started tracking a third potential disturbance brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, but it has yet to even form yet.

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf as early as next week. It could develop further as it moves toward the west and approaches the western Gulf coastline by the middle of next week.

There's a 20% chance this storm forms over the next week.

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, if enough moisture can gather and a few other elements phase together, development in this area will be possible. There's a small window of opportunity, however, before an encounter with land.

Next hurricane name?

Should any of these storms develop into a tropical storm or stronger, the next name on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season list is Emily, followed by Franklin.