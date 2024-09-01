NHC eyes 3 tropical waves with potential for development; 1 could become tropical depression this week

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical disturbances, one of which could become a tropical depression this week.

Here's a breakdown of the latest tropics forecast:

Wave 1: Northwestern Gulf of Mexico

Just off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana is a broad area of low pressure that's producing some shower and thunderstorm activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This disturbance is expected to "linger" near the Gulf Coast for the next several days. Slow development is possible if it remains offshore, forecasters said.

Heavy rains are possible regardless of development. That could bring flash flooding across coastal Louisiana and the upper Texas coast in the early parts of this week.

As of Sunday morning, there's a low (20%) chance that this tropical wave forms in the next week.

Wave 2: Near Lesser Antilles, Caribbean

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on shower activity associated with a tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Slow development is possible as the wave moves west and reaches the Lesser Antilles on Monday, the NHC said. On the forecast track, the wave is expected to move across the central and western Caribbean later this week. This is where environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development. A tropical depression could form during this time.

The NHC said there's a medium (40%) chance that this wave develops.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall over parts of the Lesser Antilles are expected on Monday, regardless of development.

This tropical wave is the primary disturbance that the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking, as it shows signs of slow organization and development, according to Meteorologist Jessica Dobson. There's still a lot of uncertainty as to if or when a named storm will form and its possible path.

The next name on the 2024 storm list is Francine.

Wave 3: Eastern tropical Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a tropical wave over western Africa that's forecast to move offshore on Monday.

When the disturbance moves offshore, environmental conditions could be favorable for some slow development throughout the week as the wave moves slowly toward the west or west-northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

There's a low (20%) chance of development in the next week.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

