New Year's Eve Forecast: Is rain or cool temperatures expected?

Happy Sunday, Central Florida!

We have another warm and clear day ahead. Mostly sunny skies prevail with afternoon highs in the upper-70s across the region.

Our latest warming trend has only just begun. Temperatures will be warming to the low-80s beginning on Monday and continue for at least the next week.

That means afternoon highs will be more than 10 degrees above 'normal' for this time of year by next Thursday.

Next weekend marks the start of 2022.

Great weather is in store for your New Year's Eve plans: Temperatures at midnight will be in the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Happy Holidays from the FOX 35 Storm Team.

