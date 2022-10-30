National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression likely to form in Atlantic over next couple of days

The National Hurricane Center has been tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic over the last couple of days — one of them can possibly develop into a tropical depression over the next couple of days.

The first disturbance is continuing to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea as of Sunday morning at 8 a.m. The NHC said this disturbance has a 80% chance of development over the next five days and a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

The system is moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central and northwestern Caribbean Sea. Impacts are possible in Jamaica and areas farther west.

The storm is still not likely to bring impacts to Florida or the U.S.

The second disturbance is located about 100 miles northeast of Bermuda, but this system is forecast to interact and merge with a "nearby frontal zone as upper-level winds increase over the system." The chances of this system developing over the next 48 hours are 10%.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette said the NHC plans to send the hurricane hunters to the first disturbance to investigate it.

Both systems should have no impact on Florida. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.