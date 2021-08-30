Ida weakens into tropical storm, brings damaging winds and flash flooding to southern U.S.

The FOX 35 Storm Team brings you the latest in the tropics.

TROPICAL STORM IDA

Ida weakened into a tropical storm on Monday morning, moving over Mississippi with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm is forecasted to weaken more, becoming a tropical depression by Monday night.

On the forecast track, the NHC said that Ida will continue to move inland over Louisiana and into Mississippi. It will hit the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday. It continues to bring a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of the southern U.S.

The storm made landfall along the Louisiana just before 1 p.m. EST on Sunday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. it had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph at the time — just 7 mph short of Category 5 hurricane status.

Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, and life-threatening floods to the southeast coast. The storm is said to be responsible for one death already, as someone was hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Ida struck the Louisiana coast on the same day that Hurricane Katrina did 16 years prior. Ida’s winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TEN

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Ten is moving hundreds of miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the NHC said. It is moving north at 8 mph with a turn towards the northwest expected by Wednesday.

Little change in strength is forecasted by the NHC over the next couple of days but slow strengthening could happen in the latter part of the week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called ‘Kate.’

POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE JULIAN

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Julian formed on Sunday but it has since become post-tropical, moving hundreds of miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

They said that they expect the cyclone to continue moving toward the northeast, with a turn to the north and then northeast expected Monday night into Tuesday. Little change in strength is expected as this happens.

With Julian becoming an ‘extratropical cyclone,’ the NHC said that it will not issue another advisory on it.

THREE OTHER DISTURBANCES

Meanwhile, there are three other disturbances moving through the Atlantic.

The first one is a broad area of low pressure located east of the Delmarva Peninsula. The NHC said that it is producing showers and thunderstorms and with upper-level winds expected to increase over the low on Tuesday, its chance for further development has decreased. It has a zero percent chance of becoming a named storm.

Then, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Monday, the NHC said. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development once the wave moves offshore. A tropical depression is likely to form by the middle or latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwestward. It has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next two days, with those chances increasing to 80 percent over the next five days.

Finally, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea over the next several days, the NHC said. Environmental conditions appear favorable for some slow development by the end of the week. It will move gradually west-northwestward or northwestward over the Caribbean Sea, close to the east coast of Central Florida. It has a zero percent chance of further development over the next two days but a 20 percent chance over the next five.

