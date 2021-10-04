Hurricane Sam to weaken, Victor vanishing, system near Bahamas being watched

The FOX 35 Storm Team takes a look at the tropics as Sam, Victor, and a system near the Bahamas is being monitored.

Hurricane Sam is said to be located in the northern Atlantic, heading towards Iceland. It is still a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It is forecasted to weaken over the next few days and transition into a powerful post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Victor is expected to vanish soon. It still has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as of the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) latest advisory but it should be a remnant low by Monday and then dissipate by Tuesday.

Forecasters are also watching a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be conducive and any development of this system should be slow. Formation chances are at 20 percent over the next five days.

