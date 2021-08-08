Hurricane forecasters track 2 systems in tropical Atlantic

article

All eyes are on the tropics this weekend as we track several low-pressure systems moving across the tropical Atlantic.

There are two areas in particular with a 40 percent chance for development within the next five days.

The system furthest west is entering favorable conditions for further development this week. The disturbance is forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week.

The second system we are watching in the middle tropical Atlantic is known as Invest 93L. Our futurecast models have this system slowly moving southwest over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center says environmental conditions will become favorable for gradual development, meaning this could become a tropical depression within a few days.

The peak of hurricane season is still a few weeks away, so you can expect even more storms to develop in the near future.

Saharan dust is still visible across the Atlantic this week, but the coverage is not as high as earlier in the summer.

