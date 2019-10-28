Humid Halloween expected, cooler weather could arrive by the weekend

Halloween in Florida is expected to hot and humid.

"Hot-tober continues," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says. "Unfortunately, there will be no cooling for Halloween."

There have been 16 daily highs in the 90s this October, with Monday possibly becoming the 17th day. This humidity and above-normal temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with highs expected near 88 on Halloween.

The region's next cold front is not expected until after Halloween, possibly arriving by the weekend. The cooler weather will begin to scoot into Florida starting Friday or Saturday, with wake-up temperatures in the 60s expected by Sunday.

Strong high-pressure east of the Bahamas is keeping cooler weather locked up in Northwest Florida.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and storms are expected to return to Central Florida on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 40 percent on both days.

