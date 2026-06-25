First look: Preview of Level99 at Disney Springs

The Brief Level99, an interactive gaming venue, is opening at Disney Springs and giving visitors a new way to play and socialize. The two-story venue features 63 games and challenges that test different skills such as memory, agility, speed and teamwork. There's also a bar with a menu of burgers, salads, cocktails and more.



A new interactive gaming venue at Disney Springs will challenge visitors both physically and mentally.

Level99—the newest tenant at Disney's entertainment, shopping and dining complex—previewed what it has to offer ahead of its June 29 opening.

The big draw for Level99 are the 60+ games and challenges throughout the two-story, 46,800-square foot space. At the center, a two-story bar with pizza, burgers and cocktails on the menu.

Think of it as a massive indoor playground with life-sized physical challenges and mental games designed for adults and teens.

"Level99 is a new concept. There's not too much out there that's quite like this," Level99 founder Matt DuPlessie said.

"Our creative team has worked in location-based entertainment for decades now. And we were taking all those learnings and saying, 'what is the world missing, what are guests, what are players asking for, looking for that doesn't exist', and we've built that."

60+ life sized games and challenges

The Disney Springs location will feature 63 games—the most of any Level99 in operation.

Among the games offered are:

Axe Run - This game will test players' agility as they race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes.

Ninja Paths - In this game, players will test their agility as they use ropes and balance to cross the room without touching the floor.

Rainforest Catch - Players will test their accuracy while throwing a ball through a hoop as another player tries to catch it. But I can't touch the floor.

Starship Specimen - Players will work together to collect alien samples and transfer them to different canisters for testing before time runs out.

Snakebite, one of the two-player duels a Level99 at Disney Springs.

Level99 offers different ways to play. Most of the games are inside challenge rooms, where groups can try to complete challenges among themselves. There are also head-to-head duels, where two players play against each other. And there's also interactive art-inspired scavenger hunt to find different images among artwork throughout the venue.

You'll be able to pause your play to take a break and get a bite to eat.

Two-story bar with food and drinks

The bar at Level99 at Disney Springs.

The action at Level99 is anchored by a two-story bar.

The menu includes items such as Detroit-style pizza, salads, a house burger with waygu beef, chicken sandwiches, Korean BBQ sticky wings and ahi tuna poke.

The list of drink options includes cocktails, craft brews and non-alcoholic beverages.

For dessert, the venue offers two options: brown butter chocolate chip cookie and a coconut caramel blondie.

Hours and ticket prices

Level99 will be open every day of the week.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.99 per person, with 1.5 and 2.5 hour play intervals.