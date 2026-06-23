Kissimmee triple murder: Widow of victim sues HOA, homeowner for negligence

The Brief The family of Douglas Kraft, one of three tourists murdered outside a Kissimmee Airbnb in January, has filed a negligence lawsuit against the Indian Point Homeowners Association and the property owner. The civil complaint argues the defendants failed to protect guests despite knowing that next-door neighbor Ahmad Bojeh had a documented history of severe violence and an attempted murder arrest. Bojeh currently faces a criminal trial on three counts of first-degree murder, while the civil suit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.



The widow of a man killed in a tragic shooting has filed a lawsuit, arguing the death could have been prevented. Her husband's accused killer was recently indicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

A lawsuit filed by one of the victims' families seeks an excess of $50,000 in damages from the homeowner's association overseeing the neighborhood where the men rented a vacation home.

Douglas Kraft (left) was shot and killed in a Kissimmee neighborhood while on vacation. (Source: J.P. Hervis)

What we know:

The widow of Douglas Kraft, of Columbus, Ohio, filed a complaint against the Indian Point Homeowners Association and Marte Marcel, the homeowner – claiming reasonable measures weren't taken to protect guests despite the criminal history of Ahmad Bojeh, 29 – a man who was previously arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2021 for attempted first-degree murder.

Bojeh was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The rental property was located next door to Bojeh's parents' home, where he lived.

The lawsuit claims the homeowner's association knew Bojeh to be a violent and dangerous person with prior access to firearms. The HOA and Marcel are accused of being negligent by failing to provide a security plan, failing to remove Bojeh from the community and failing to take additional security measures knowing Bojeh lived in the community.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Indian Point Homeowners Association for comment.

The backstory:

Brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, and their close friend James Puchan, 68, were staying in a rental home in Kissimmee to attend a car show in January when they were shot and killed.

Bojeh was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths.

The Osceola County Sheriff called the shooting premeditated and "cold-blooded."

Bojeh ran into the neighboring home after the shooting, witnesses told deputies. While deputies were executing a search warrant for blood, Bojeh loudly refused compliance, demanded an attorney and physically tensed and resisted, an arrest affidavit said. He continued to yell slurs and profanities at law enforcement, the affidavit said.

Deputies also found two pistols hidden under his bed. Those guns matched the .45 and .38 caliber rounds deputies say they found at the crime scene.

How did the 3 tourists die?

While waiting for help with rental car trouble and preparing to travel home, the men were approached by an unknown person.

"There were no known interactions between the men and this individual prior to the event; they were then approached and senselessly murdered. This was a random, tragic act," the families of the deceased said in a statement.

The families issued a statement on behalf of their spouses, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends.

"These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words. We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy," the family said in a joint statement.