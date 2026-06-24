Unlicensed assisted living probe: Osceola County sheriff to speak on 2 arrested in illegal operation

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to detail the arrests of a husband and wife running multiple unlicensed assisted living facilities. The yearlong investigation was launched after an observant detective discovered troubling conditions while responding to a standard 911 call for service, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Chris Blackmon is expected to provide deeper details on the operation, the condition of the residents, and the exact criminal charges the couple faces.



Authorities are responding to reported problems occurring at several unlicensed assisted living facilities in Osceola County.

Sheriff Christopher Blackmon will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., after a husband and wife were arrested for running several unlicensed assisted living facilities, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said. FOX 35 will live stream the press conference.

This arrest comes after a year-long investigation when a detective was alerted to the situation when responding to a 911 call for service, deputies said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the man and woman arrested and their respective charges.