Unlicensed assisted living probe: Osceola County sheriff to speak on 2 arrested in illegal operation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are responding to reported problems occurring at several unlicensed assisted living facilities in Osceola County.
Sheriff Christopher Blackmon will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., after a husband and wife were arrested for running several unlicensed assisted living facilities, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said. FOX 35 will live stream the press conference.
This arrest comes after a year-long investigation when a detective was alerted to the situation when responding to a 911 call for service, deputies said.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released the names of the man and woman arrested and their respective charges.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a June 24, 2026 press conference with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.