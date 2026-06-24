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Unlicensed assisted living probe: Osceola County sheriff to speak on 2 arrested in illegal operation

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 24, 2026 12:07 PM EDT
Published June 24, 2026 12:07 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to detail the arrests of a husband and wife running multiple unlicensed assisted living facilities.
    • The yearlong investigation was launched after an observant detective discovered troubling conditions while responding to a standard 911 call for service, the sheriff's office said. 
    • Sheriff Chris Blackmon is expected to provide deeper details on the operation, the condition of the residents, and the exact criminal charges the couple faces. 

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are responding to reported problems occurring at several unlicensed assisted living facilities in Osceola County. 

Sheriff Christopher Blackmon will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., after a husband and wife were arrested for running several unlicensed assisted living facilities, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said. FOX 35 will live stream the press conference. 

This arrest comes after a year-long investigation when a detective was alerted to the situation when responding to a 911 call for service, deputies said. 

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the man and woman arrested and their respective charges. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a June 24, 2026 press conference with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyOsceola County News