Avelo Airlines adds 4 more flights from Central Florida airports

The Brief Avelo Airlines is adding more non-stop flights from Florida to North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The budget airline will begin these new flights in November 2026. Flight schedules vary by airport.



Avelo Airlines recently announced that it would expand the number of nonstop flights it has from Florida to North Carolina and Puerto Rico.

The expanded flights will depart from Orlando International Airport (MCO), Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Tampa International Airport (TPA), and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

Flights to Charlotte, North Carolina

Timeline:

Orlando International Airport: Service starts on Nov. 18, 2026; flights scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

Southwest Florida International Airport: Service starts on Nov. 19; flights scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays

Tampa International Airport: Service starts on Nov. 20, 2026; flights scheduled on Mondays and Fridays

Flights to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

Lakeland International Airport: Service starts on Nov. 18, 2026; flights scheduled on Wednesdays and Saturdays

What they're saying:

"Together, these new routes expand access, increase flexibility and continue our commitment to delivering low fares and a smooth, reliable travel experience," said CEO Andrew Levy in a statement.

Where does Avelo fly to from Florida?

Avelo Airlines flies to nine destinations from six airports in Florida:

Atlanta (ATL)

Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)

Detroit, Mich. (DTW)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR)

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

In Florida, the airline flies out of Daytona Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Lakeland, Fort Myers, and Sarasota Bradenton airports.

Orlando International Airport is the busiest airport in Florida, according to Visit Florida.

Skylines and coastlines: What to see in Charlotte and Aguadilla

Charlotte offers a diverse mix of high-speed entertainment, outdoor recreation and acclaimed dining, according to Visit North Carolina. Explore the history of racing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, dine at the Michelin-starred restaurant Counter- or enjoy outdoor escapes like Lake Norman and the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

A major draw of Aguadilla is its surfing beaches, according to Discover Puerto Rico. Going beyond the surf, explore the art of prominent Puerto Rican artists or the ruins of a Spanish lighthouse. A visit isn’t complete without tasting authentic Puerto Rican cuisine!

What to know about Avelo Airlines

The backstory:

Avelo Airlines is an ultra-low-cost airline based in Houston, Texas. It started operations on April 28, 2021, and offers non-stop flights between typically smaller airports, though it has expanded in recent years.

According to an online flight map, Avelo primarily flies to cities in Texas, in the Midwest, and along almost the entire U.S. east coast.