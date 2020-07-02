High rain chances continue through the Holiday weekend

article

Well, it's just Florida being Florida in the month of July! Hot, steamy weather continues today with area highs heading into the 90s, early sunshine with some showers and storms returning by late morning into the early afternoon hours. Factor in the humidity on top of highs in the 90s and that will push the heat index or "feels like" temps into the 101-102 degree range this afternoon. Do consider that if you plan on outdoor activities today.

The biggest weather feature driving the recent increase in rain chances can be found just North of Florida. A stalled front mixing with some energy in the atmosphere and high moisture levels are to blame. This feature will keep rain chances high as we close out this work week and into the July 4th Holiday. Much of the rain will blow in from the Gulf of Mexico, clouding skies across the Florida peninsula by late morning and into the afternoon hours. Rain chances will be most focused after 12pm and that includes the 4th of July. Locally heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning strikes will be possible.



Local Central Floridians and visitors can expect rain chances in the 70% range from Friday to Sunday. While the weekend won't be a total washout, there will be distinct times of passing showers and storms so plan accordingly! Don't be surprised to see showers before 12pm over the weekend but, the main push will come in the afternoon hours. Temps over the weekend will be toasty as well, high humidity will make it feel even hotter.

The rainfall accumulation forecast points to same fairly hefty amounts in the rain bucket. An inch plus will be possible all across the viewing area as showers pass on by from West to East.