Heat soars as storm risk for Central Florida is expected to rise too

No, you haven't won a free trip to a sauna, you just live in one!

Central Florida can expect some super high heat again on Tuesday. Highs will head for the 95-degree mark around Orlando and most inland locations. Closer to the coast, the Atlantic seabreeze will keep temps under 90 but heating in advance of the "cooling" breeze will still allow temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 80s along the beaches.

The heat index or "feels like" temperatures will be very close to the century mark for inland locations by this afternoon.

"Humidity is very high across the area again today and this will make our temperatures feel even hotter this afternoon," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King said. "Residents and visitors to Central Florida should apply a good sunscreen, stay hydrated and visit the air conditioning this afternoon."

The heat index will fall off after Thursday as a front sweeps the humidity out and drier air fills in from the North.

Eyes are on the deep Southern States on Tuesday as well.

An "enhanced" risk of severe storms will be found there from around late morning through the afternoon hours. Tornadoes and damaging wind threats will increase into the afternoon hours for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Western Georgia. A few weaker storms will be possible on the Florida Peninsula later Tuesday and mainly after 4 to 5 p.m.

A "marginal" risk of severe storms is on tap for North Florida, the Carolinas, and parts of coastal Virginia on Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall look to be the main threats on Wednesday afternoon.

That same weather energy will creep into the Florida Peninsula by Thursday.

A FOX 35 Storm Alert Day is in effect for the FOX 35 and FOX 51 viewing area that day.

Storms will accompany the weak front as it crosses the Florida Panhandle. Late Thursday morning will offer a few storms but current forecast modeling is indicating better coverage of storms for Thursday afternoon.

The FOX 35 Storm Alert Day has been issued to create awareness of changing skies across Central Florida and the potential for some strong to severe storms. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the very latest as changes in the forecast as possible.

