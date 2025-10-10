Heavy rain totals pour over Volusia, Brevard

article

Brevard and Volusia counties have seen widespread rain totals this week.

How much rain has fallen in last 24 hours?

The rain started late Thursday afternoon and ended early Friday evening. In that time, widespread 6-10" rain totals occurred on the Space Coast and I-95 corridor up through Volusia and Flagler counties.

The jackpot rain total was 11" in Merritt Island, which is not just a record, it's also 3.6x the average October monthly rain, that fell in just over 24 hours. The 11" of rain in Merritt Island is also rare for these parts. The flooding there is now a 1:50 year flood event, meaning it is a flood that has a 2 percent chance of occurring in any year.

Where did all this rain come from? Why so much?

This rain came from a developing storm between Miami and the Bahamas, that is set to track up the east coast and hit New Jersey this weekend as powerful early season Nor'easter. Coastal flood warnings are in effect for example on the Jersey Shore, where they are forecasting the biggest storm surge on the NJ coast since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Timeline: When will it end?

The heavy rain is now over and just sporadic rain showers are expected the rest of Friday evening and overnight.