Orlando weather: Heat index values to reach above 110 degrees

Today's high: 96 degrees

Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The heat continues to be the big story for our area Saturday. Highs will soar back into the mid-90s inland and in the low to mid-90 along the coast by this afternoon. Heat Index values will range from 107 to 111 degrees. Because of the dangerous heat, heat advisories have been issued across our entire area. Scattered storm chances return this afternoon, especially after 2 PM. The highest storm chance will be near the coast late this afternoon and into the evening hours. The strongest storms today could bring gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding.



BEACHES:

Lots of sunshine through the early afternoon along the coast. This will allow for highs into the 90s with triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Rain chances will increase quickly by 3-4 PM and become likely through the evening. Surf remains in the 2-foot range with a moderate risk for rip currents.



THEME PARKS:

It will remain very steamy at the parks this weekend. Highs will reach the upper-90s with the heat index reaching the solid triple digits. It is important to stay safe in this heat! Drink plenty of water, and take breaks inside the a/c. Storm chances will increase by 2 PM with heavy downpours possible through dinner time.



OUTLOOK:

No dramatic change to the weather pattern we have been in any time soon. High levels of heat and rain chances remain in the forecast through this weekend and into next week. Highs will continue to climb into the 90s with afternoon storms likely. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app so you can track storms in your neighborhood by using the interactive radar feature.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Don continues to swirl in the North Atlantic but remains no threat to the US. Meanwhile, The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, Invest 95L. Some forecast models are developing this feature as it moves westbound through the Tropical Atlantic toward the Caribbean. While environmental conditions appear marginal due to dry air to the north, some slow development of this system is possible through early next week. It currently has a 50% of development over the next two days (70% through the next 7 days). Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to watch this feature closely.