Gorgeous weather outlook as Central Florida welcomes in 2020!

After what looks to be a warm and at times wetter type weekend, Mother Nature loooks to have a New Years gift for Central Florida. Not to let the cat out of the bag but, beautiful weather arrives as we ring in 2020! Rain chances will slowly rise locally as we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect warm conditions as well, daily highs through Monday of next week will top out above normal as we hit the 80-degree mark. A cold front will move through the area on Monday evening. Behind this system, temperatures will fall and drier air comes rushing in. This means by New Year's Eve Tuesday, high temperatures simmer down into the lower 70s under a veil of mixed skies, conditions overall look dry. The trend of beautiful weather continues on New Year's Day Wednesday. Expect high near 75 under a partly cloudy, dry sky. Lows by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will also trend cooler, expect some 50s across the region. Happy New Year!!