FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Triple digit heat index to conclude the weekend

The heat is here to stay, and it'll be another brutal day across Central Florida. Highs look to top out in the middle to upper 90s.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Dew points in the middle to upper 70s will make it feel more like the upper 100s, which is why we have another IMPACT DAY. Heat Advisories go into effect at noon and last until 6 PM. Think hydration and light-colored clothing. This ridge of high pressure has been dominating our weather pattern, keeping things mainly dry and steamy.

A stray storm or two is possible once again this afternoon, but they'll fade away into the evening as we lose the daytime-driven instability. We'll see partly cloudy conditions overnight with lows dipping back into the mid-70s for most locales.

What will the weather look like on Monday?

What To Expect:

The heat sticks around to kick off the workweek, but this area of high pressure starts to shift back to the west, allowing our weather pattern to become a little cooler and more unsettled.

This allows a boundary to shift back into Florida. In fact, the same area of tropical moisture that used to be Invest-93L looks to round the ridge of move back toward Florida.

That, along with the front, brings the potential for a new area of low pressure to form. Chances of showers and storms rose as a result on Monday, but they still look to be scattered in nature.

Looking ahead:

LOOKING AHEAD: This area of low pressure then looks to bring more widespread rain to the region on Tuesday into midweek. With all the moisture in the air, flooding could be a concern, which is something we'll be watching closely.

Another thing we'll be monitoring is if this low could reorganize into a depression as it works closer to the Gulf.

Rain chances stay elevated through late week with afternoon readings a little cooler, topping out near 90.

We're also watching an area of showers and storms with a tropical wave in the Atlantic. This disturbance has only a 10% chance of development now over the next 7 days. It looks to encounter a more hostile environment later next week that should limit any sort of major development. Stay tuned!

