FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Cold front brings freezing temps the day after severe storms, tornado

We start your Sunday on a chilly note. Wake up temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, with 'feels like' temperatures in the 20s and 30.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9 a.m. and a Freeze Warning, in north Central Florida until 10 a.m.

Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door this morning. The sun will shine later this afternoon, but temperatures won't warm up much. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s across the viewing area. For reference, 'normal' highs for this time of year are around 79 degrees in Orlando.

Our pollen count remains high today and tomorrow. Rain chances are on the rise by the middle of the week, the rain will help to drop the pollen levels just a bit.

Big weather changes are on the way on Tuesday. Our next weather maker will bring the chance for strong to severe storms. There will be a Level 2 "Likely" chance for severe weather. Tuesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

