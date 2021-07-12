Tuesday to bring widespread showers associated with tropical wave

After a stormy Monday, Tuesday will be a bit calmer with widespread showers associated with a tropical wave. Some severe thunderstorms are still possible late morning into early afternoon.

An upper-level low-pressure center has rotated through the Bahamas and is right on top of Florida. This feature was the main driver of strong storms on Monday. Its arrival coincided with the hottest temperatures of the day and developing sea breeze patterns.

In addition, a tropical wave has moved through the Caribbean islands. The wave will drag in quite a bit of tropical moisture as the northern edge of the wave moves across Central Florida.

This means higher chances on Tuesday for widespread rain -- around 70 to 80 percent coverage. Showers could begin before lunchtime Tuesday – something to consider for those with outdoor plans.

If you happen to be heading out to the theme parks or really anywhere around Central Florida, stay weather aware and keep both eyes to the skies.

