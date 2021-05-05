FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Chance for strong to potentially severe storms increases

article

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning are all possible on Thursday. The latest forecast modeling points to a very active afternoon, which is why we have declared it a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The risks associated with this FOX 35 Storm Alert Day include very heavy rainfall, small hail, damaging wind gusts, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

"We've been upgraded to a "SLIGHT RISK" of severe storms this afternoon in the yellow shaded areas displayed here for you," FOX 35 Storm team Meteorologist Jayme King. "Strong to severe storms will develop across the area over the next few hours."

Current forecast models show scattered storms on Thursday afternoon popping up around Volusia and Brevard County, moving westward into the center of the state. Storms will strengthen during this time and pave the way for an active few hours ahead.

"They'll be moving on in later today from 12 to 4 p.m. around North Central Florida. All the while, things start getting frisky down south between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.," said King.

Forecast modeling shows very potent thunderstorms over the Northern Peninsula, Atlantic beaches, and the interior areas around Orlando. This trend of storms will continue through sunset as the weakening cold front drapes across the region.

Much of the rain is expected to wrap up around 7:30 p.m.

As the system departs Central Florida late Thursday night into Friday, there will be calmer weather, drier air, and a sun-filled sky heading into Mother's Day weekend with a high of 91 on Sunday.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.