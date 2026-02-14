NASCAR: Daytona 500 start time moved up 1 hour due to weather threat
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona 500 has a new start time: The race will now start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, an hour earlier than originally scheduled, due to the potential for weather later in the day.
The green flag is now scheduled for 2:13 p.m.
NASCAR officials said the decision to move the race earlier was due to the potential for rain on Sunday afternoon, which could potentially cause delays in the race. Moving the race earlier, gives teams a better chance of getting all 500 laps in.
The Source: NASCAR made the announcement on Saturday.