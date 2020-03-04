FOX 35 Severe Weather Alert Day Thursday: Severe storms shift south as front brings risk of tornadoes, damaging winds to Central Florida

The threat of severe storms has shifted slightly south for late Thursday. This now includes all areas north and west of I-4.

A cold front will arrive late afternoon on Thursday and through the night with the threat of isolated severe storms.

The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, but there is also a threat for an isolated tornado.

The cold front will be weakening, so the greatest threat is expected north of metro Orlando as the evening progresses.

The peak time for the severe storm threat will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. while we still have ample heat to aid in the storm formation.

Advertisement

The arrival times have been shifted a little later due to the slower development of the storm center. The cold front and the gusty storms will arrive first in Alachua County and then shift southeast through 2 a.m. By that time on Friday morning, the mainline of rain and storms should be offshore of Brevard County.

Keep your cell phone charged up with the sound turned up high in the event of any warnings that are delivered to you via the FOX 35 Weather App.