Fox 35 LIVE Guardian Radar captures image of Flagler Tornado!

Here it is! The FOX 35 LIVE GUARDIAN RADAR velocity scan of the likely tornado in Flagler County this morning, occured at 5:33am.

The velocity scan is a powerful storm tracking tool in our arsenal, honing in a strong areas of rotation in the atmosphere. You can clearly see what is known as a "gate to gate" signature on this image of the scan.

Where the red and greens come together is normally a tell-tale sign of rotation and a possible developing tornado. The town of Korona, seen on the right side of the red circle saw quite a bit of damage from this storm.

Trees down and damage to many structures have been reported. We have a Fox 35 reporter on the way to bring you more info as it becomes available.