Foggy start, sunny skies Monday afternoon

Portions of East Central Florida are waking up to patchy dense fog, which will clear out shortly after sunrise.

Skies will become sunny as northerly winds pull in dry air behind a fast-moving cold front.

Afternoon highs will be topping off in the low-to-mid 80s with upper 70s along the east coast.

Winds will be breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph with higher gusts, especially at the beach.

Winds along the coast will become north-northeasterly through the afternoon, with gusts around 20mph.

Advertisement

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at local beaches.

Tonight it will be cooler, with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s.