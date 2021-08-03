Flood Watch in effect for several counties as wet weather continues

Count on rain paying you a visit at some point on this Tuesday.

Chances are quite high, nearing 80% coverage today. Moisture is increasing along a front positioned over the deep South and Florida is front and center for some wet weather action.

Heavy rain is in the cards, especially for areas northwest of the I-4 corridor. The rain will tend to push across the area in "waves" so expect a few lulls, pouring at other times.

Already saturated soils over the western counties will only get wetter.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for these areas until Wednesday evening. Expect heavy rain at times in the watch area. If you encounter standing water and remain unsure of it's depth, turn around and avoid the area!

Current model forecasts coming into the FOX 35 Storm Center show quite a bit of rain developing for the AM and PM hours today. A few stronger storms will be possible across Osceola and parts of Southern Brevard counties as temps will be warmer there and conditions more favorable for robust storm development. We'll be tracking!

If you're heading to one of the many area attractions today, stay weather aware! Heavy rainfall and lightning could show up quickly. Be prepared to seek shelter should threatening weather approach your area.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team all day for the very latest!