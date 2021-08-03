All eyes on weather as Boeing's Starliner launch targets Tuesday liftoff

It's a big day on the Space Coast.

Boeing's Starliner capsule is set for liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center at 1:20 p.m. ET. on Tuesday.

NASA officials say the launch was delayed last week due to a "situation onboard the International Space Station."

But will the weather cooperate for a smooth launch?

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says there is a 60-percent chance for launch due to storms and rain in the launch area. Lightning and thick cloud rule are the main concerns.

The Orbital Flight Test-2 mission will travel to orbit atop a ULA Atlas V rocket before docking at the International Space Station, which is targeted for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Friday's planned launch was delayed due to a "situation onboard the International Space Station," ULA tweeted late Thursday afternoon.

This is Boeing's second orbital flight test. A failed mission to the International Space Station in 2019 created a lot of disappointment. Herring said delays are not important in the grand scheme of things, as long as the overall mission is successful.

"One of the big things to always consider is flexibility, and one thing when it comes to preparing for launches is we build in here and there some time -- slack if you will. In the event that we run into any kind of problems, we still have the flexibility to meet the launch."

