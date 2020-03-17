First Day of Spring: The Spring Equinox

The Spring Equinox, also known as the vernal equinox, is on Thursday, March 19 at 11:49 PM.

This marks the astronomical first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

On the equinox, Earth's two hemispheres recieve the sun's rays about equally, which means the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world.

March 19 is the earliest the vernal equinox has occured in 124 years, as it is typically on March 20 or 21.

In Central Florida, the weather will feel more like summer, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

Expect 88 degrees in Orlando on Thursday, with near-record heat by Saturday.

A weak cold front slides over the state on Sunday, bring a 30% chance of showers to the area, but temperatures will still be topping off in the mid-80s.