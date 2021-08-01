"Feels-like" temperatures in Central Florida soar into triple digits

Happy Sunday, Central Florida.

Expect a hot and humid day ahead. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s across the interior and coast.

"Feels-like" temperatures, or heat index readings, will range from 101 to 107 degrees. Our area will remain below Heat Advisory criteria, but it will still be hot.

"The best way to stay safe is to drink plenty of water, wear light clothes, avoid strenuous activity and take breaks inside the air conditioning. Also, check on the elderly and your pets to make sure they are staying cool. If you are heading out to the beach or the theme parks this afternoon, don't forget your sunscreen, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.

The UV Index remains at an extreme level.

As for rain chances, they remain low at 40 percent coverage. There is dry air in the mid-level of the atmosphere, so any shower and storm activity we see will be scattered and move from west to east across the peninsula. Brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms. Rain chances begin to rise to start your work week, so keep your umbrella close by.

