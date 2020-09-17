Disturbance in the Gulf being monitored for possible development

article

Thunderstorm activity has continued to increase, becoming better organized this morning in association with a low-pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Upper-level winds and the environment surrounding this feature are becoming favorable for further development. If this trend continues, a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form later on Thursday.

The system is expected to hang out over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next day or so before moving slowly northward to northeastward on Friday and Saturday. Spaghetti plot modeling shows this feature not moving much through the next few days.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.

If this becomes a named storm, it will be Wilfred, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list.

Advertisement

The Greek alphabet will be used after WILFRED. The last time the Greek alphabet was tapped was 2005 when the Atlantic season pumped out 28 named storms!