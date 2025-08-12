Palm Coast man accused of attacking deputy after restaurant fight, falls off e-bike into bushes

The Brief A Palm Coast man was arrested after deputies say he shoved a deputy while fleeing a disturbance investigation at Cantina Louie. Michael Mahon, 58, was found on a stolen e-bike and faces multiple charges, including battery on an officer and resisting with violence.



A Palm Coast man was arrested Friday night after deputies say he battered a deputy while fleeing from an investigation into a disturbance at a local restaurant.

What we know:

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Cantina Louie after a caller reported that an intoxicated man had swung at another customer and been told to leave.

The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Michael Mahon, was spotted on an electric bicycle near the Island Walk at Palm Coast shopping plaza, deputies said.

CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Mahon fell into bushes while riding the bike. As a deputy approached and began detaining him, Mahon became belligerent, shoved the deputy and tried to run. Both men fell, and Mahon ran again before tripping in the parking lot. Deputies caught him, and restaurant staff later identified him as the suspect.

Mahon was charged with:

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Petit theft

Providing a false name to law enforcement

Deputies said the e-bike he was riding had been stolen. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly said Mahon escalated "a relatively minor incident" into a felony, adding, "If you ever lay your hands on a deputy sheriff, I can guarantee that you’ll earn a trip to the Green Roof Inn."