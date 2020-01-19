'Dangerously low' wind chills, freezing temperatures forecasted in Central Florida this week

Central Florida will experience some of the coldest days of the year as arctic air moves into the region.

Sunday is expected to be the "last day of warm weather until maybe the end of next week," FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin said. The day will feature scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening, with little risk of thunderstorms or washouts.

Following this, temperatures will drop throughout the first few days of the week as arctic air enters the region. On Monday, Central Florida is expected to wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Then it will be even colder on Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. By Wednesday, the region will be at its coldest, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. That means it will be near or below freezing for much of Central Florida.

"We're going to have gusty northwest winds and right now, some of the wind chills on Wednesday morning are dangerously low," Tomlin said. One model forecasts wind chills in the teens and twenties on Wednesday. "This is just one model's forecast. I'm not going that cold just yet. We're going to monitor and track the cold air through the coming days."

Nonetheless, Monday through Wednesday is expected to be three of the coldest days Central Florida has seen in a while.

