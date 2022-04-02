Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and flooding "likely" this afternoon

Today is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are likely across east central Florida this afternoon and evening.

There is a "Likely" (2/5) risk for damaging wind gusts 55+ mph, 1-2" hail, heavy rain, flooding, frequent lighting and isolated tornadoes.

The storms will move into the west side of the Florida peninsula just after noon, then arrive in Lake and Volusia Counties by 3 p.m. and into Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola and Volusia Counties by 5 p.m. As the departing storm energy pushes into the Atlantic by mid-evening, only a few showers will linger in it's wake with quiet skies overnight.

