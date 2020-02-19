Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s in Central Florida

Florida's topsy-turvy weather will continue this week when Central Florida goes from the steamy 80s to the chilly 30s and 40s!

Thursday will start off hot and humid with a high of 84-degrees. FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says there is currently a 40-percent chance for rain ahead of the cold front that will be moving over the state late Thursday.

"Do expect much colder temperatures tomorrow (Friday), especially as we get into tomorrow night. 61-degrees tomorrow. That is it. Then tomorrow night, we drop down to 45-degrees."

"Winds will be strongest over the Atlantic and immediate coastal areas all day Friday. Definitely not a good weekend for boating on the Atlantic Friday, Saturday and Sunday," advised FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Lastly, the coldest air behind the front will set up late Friday night into Saturday morning. While areas along the Brevard coast see a warmer wind angle off the Atlantic, the interior communities will be much colder with a land breeze out of the North. The chill will be relatively short lived though as winds come in off the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon into Sunday with more 80s returning by early next week.

