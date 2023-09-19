Cold front coming to Florida will send temps into the 60s

Central Florida will get a much-needed break from sweltering temperatures with a cold front this weekend.

While it's not iguana-falling weather, parts of Central Florida – including Orlando – will see temps in the upper 60s when the sun comes up and when it goes down. In Gainesville, it'll drop to the low- to mid-60s. During the day, Central Florida can look forward to highs in the mid- and upper-80s through early next week.

A gentle northwest breeze will make it an even more pleasant weekend.

This cold front is bringing in the driest air of the season thanks to a subtropical system forming off the coast of Florida, putting an end to the thick humidity Central Florida is known to endure, said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

"Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and by early next week, the humidity bottled up in South Florida will surge northward, leading to a muggier and rainier week ahead," Garner said.

Coincidentally enough, this cold front lines up with the official start of fall on Saturday.

Related article

"This period marks the time when the northern and southern hemispheres of the earth receive equal amounts of sunlight during the day," Garner said. "After this point, the days will gradually get shorter until we reach the shortest day of the year on December 21, known as the Winter Solstice."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP