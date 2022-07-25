Central Florida forecast: Hot, humid Monday with lightning storms possible

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The heat is on in what looks like a typical July day in Central Florida. Highs hit in the low-mid 90s inland, closer to 90 along the beaches. Rain chances remain around 30% along the coastal counties, higher as you head steadily inland. The highest rain chances will be found over the deep interior over towards the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the day. Heavy rain and lightning remain the main threats.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Not much change at the theme parks on this Monday. Trending hot and humid with a rise in showers and lightning storms mainly after 2pm.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you've got beach plans on this Monday, keep an eye to the sky for scattered showers and possibly a lightning storm or 2. Rain opportunities will present both AM and PM. While coverage looks low, there's still a chance!

Skies will feature a sun-cloud blend, high hit near 90 degrees or so. Rip current threat remains moderate both during mid-morning and again during the late afternoon. Surf is in the 1-3' range as an increase in Southeast swell occurs

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will peak this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, drier air dominates heading into the weekend.

The tropics are still sleeping and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next 5 days.